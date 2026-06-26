Oregon Delegation Submits State Items for Congressional Time Capsule to Celebrate America’s 250th Birthday

State lawmakers’ selections celebrate Oregon’s landscapes, agriculture, vote-by-mail, songs, sports, gems, clothes and people

Washington, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senate and House members this week submitted for a congressional time capsule to celebrate America’s 250th birthday multiple items that sample from the state’s natural treasures, history, culture, sports, music and more.

Among the items included in the Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule to be sealed at the Capitol Visitor Center and opened on July 4, 2276 are the following:

A ballot and envelope, to celebrate Oregon’s status as America’s first vote-by-mail state.

Printed images of iconic Oregon landscapes.

An illustration depicting Oregon’s agriculture.

A photo of the late Avel Gordly, the first African-American woman elected to Oregon’s state Senate.

Sheet music and lyrics of songs about Oregon (“Eugene” by Dolly Parton, “Portland, Oregon, You’re My Home” by Carrie Brownstein & Fred Armisen, and “Coming Home (Oregon)” by Matt Kearney).

A news article about the Portland Fire. which is now playing its first season in the WNBA.

A sunstone, the state gemstone that’s mined only in eastern Oregon.

A pair of ‘Crater Lake’ patterned socks from Pendleton Woolen Mills, established in 1909.

“Although there may have been skeptics who feared that asking several Oregonians to agree on time capsule items might resemble a Parks and Rec episode, our state’s diversity, beauty and innovative spirit made this task a labor of love,” said U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden. “What my colleagues and I have submitted shows why Oregon is such a special place to live, work and raise a family.”

“Oregon’s contributions to the Semiquincentennial Congressional Time Capsule showcase our innovation, natural splendor, and the people who make our state such a remarkable place to call home,” said U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley. “We are honored to contribute to a collection that will help future generations understand who we were and what we aspired to become.”

“Knowing Oregon’s history is critical to shaping our future, and preserving our state in this moment is valuable,” said Rep. Suzanne Bonamici. “Oregon’s contribution to the congressional time capsule will give future Oregonians and Americans a glimpse into our state as we see it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with the Oregon delegation on this meaningful project.”

“The items we selected for this time capsule reflect the values that define Oregon — from our pioneering vote-by-mail system and world class natural landscapes to the workers, farmers, artists, and leaders who have shaped our communities” said Rep. Val Hoyle. “I’m proud future generations will have the opportunity to see how Oregonians contributed to our nation and helped build a more resilient and democratic future.”

“One day, someone will open this time capsule and get a glimpse of who we were in 2026,” said Rep. Andrea Salinas. “I hope they’ll see a state that took pride in its natural beauty, celebrated its culture, valued its farmers and workers, and believed deeply in democracy. From a vote-by-mail ballot to a sunstone from Eastern Oregon, these items reflect the people and places that make our state unique. They tell the story of an Oregon that is independent-minded, welcoming, and always looking toward the future.”

“Senator Gordly’s leadership helped pave the way for future generations of leaders in public service,” said Rep. Janelle Bynum. “She stood firm on the principles of educating and caring for Oregon’s children and she stood for transparency and accountability in government. As the first Black woman elected to the Oregon State Senate, she opened doors for countless Oregonians and helped build a more inclusive future for our state. In a time when Black women’s contributions and accomplishments in service to America are being overlooked, recognizing Sen. Gordly stands as a testament to strength, resilience, and independence. These are not just her values, but they are Oregon values. As Oregon’s first Black woman elected to Congress, I am proud to help ensure her legacy is preserved as part of our nation’s 250th anniversary.”

“When future generations open this time capsule, I want them to see Oregon in full: its breadth, its beauty, and its spirit of innovation. This is a state that has never waited for permission to do something great. From vote-by-mail to Portland being a mecca for women’s sports, including our brand-new WNBA team, the items in this time capsule are reflective of the Oregon Way. I am proud of our state’s past, present and the bold future we are building together,” said Rep. Maxine Dexter.

A web version of this release is here.