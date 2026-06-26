A Mexican National Unlawfully Residing in the United States Charged with Drug and Firearm Offenses 

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Mexican national unlawfully residing in the United States has been indicted after investigators seized over 17.5 pounds of narcotics, firearms, and cash, announced U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford for the District of Oregon.

Baltazar Plata Bringas, 31, has been charged with conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on May 26, 2026, investigators arrested Plata Bringas during a drug deal and found approximately 17 bags of methamphetamine in his car. In total, Plata Bringas had more than 8 kilograms of methamphetamine. Investigators searched Plata Bringas’ residence and found firearms and approximately $25,000.

Plata Bringas was arraigned on June 24, 2026, in federal court, pleaded not guilty, and ordered detained pending further court proceedings.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is investigating the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Scott Kerin is prosecuting the case.

This case was investigated and prosecuted by the Oregon Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF) as part of Operation Take Back America. HSTFs, which were established by President Trump in Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, are joint operations led by the Department of Justice and the Department of Homeland Security. Operation Take Back America is a nationwide federal initiative that marshals the full resources of the Department of Justice to repel the invasion of illegal immigration, achieve the total elimination of cartels and transnational criminal organizations (TCOs), and protect our communities from the perpetrators of violent crime.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results. For more information about Project Safe Neighborhoods, please visit Justice.gov/PSN.

An indictment is only an accusation of a crime, and a defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

# # #