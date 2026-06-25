NBA draft finishes up in New York, where some second-round picks are revered

NEW YORK (AP) — Some of New York’s biggest basketball heroes were second-round draft picks. Like Jalen Brunson, the guy marching through Manhattan with the Larry O’Brien Trophy in his arms last week during a joyous parade celebration. And Willis Reed, the guy who limped into Game 7 of the NBA Finals to lift the Knicks to their first championship. The NBA draft resumed Wednesday night with the Knicks on the clock. They drafted Ohio State guard Bruce Thornton, but had already agreed to trade the rights to the pick to Houston by the time NBA deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announced the selection.