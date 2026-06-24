State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Wagon Wheel Fire

Benton County – State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Wagon Wheel Fire located in Benton County, near Benton City. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on June 23, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. at the request of Fire Chief Dennis Bates, Benton County Fire District 2.

The Wagon Wheel Fire started on June 23, 2026, at approximately 11:54 a.m. This fire is estimated at 500 acres and growing. It is burning in brush, grass, and trees and is threatening homes and power infrastructure. Level 2 and Level 3 evacuations are in effect at this time. The fire cause is currently under investigation.

The State Emergency Operations Center at Camp Murray is activated to Level 2, partial activation, to help coordinate state assistance for the Wagon Wheel Fire. Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered one wildland strike team to aid in containment efforts. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are both en route and working remotely to coordinate the dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the mobilization. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at http://www.wsp.wa.gov/all-risk-mobilization/.

###