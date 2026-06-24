Sherman County Sheriff’s Office Rental Scam Alert

Rental Scam Alert:

A resident was contacted by a Facebook company about renting a property here in the county and was asked to pay an applicaiton fee. It was a scam and thankfully the potential victim realized it before losing any money.

1- Always check business credentials. A 6 day old Facebook account with international followers is not a good sign.

2- If they ask for payment in crypto, gift cards, or any other suspicious manner, its a scam.

3- Absentee landlords and anyone that refuses to meet, its a scam.