The Dalles Westside Interceptor PH 2 Final Paving and Striping

On Monday, June 22nd, Webber street, between River Road and W 2nd Street, will open temporarily. It will then reclose at 6:00 AM on June 26th for permanent striping, followed by a final reopening by the end of the business day on the 26th.

During the temporary opening of Webber, port access via Union along W 1st Street will be closed to allow for final grinding, paving, and striping.

At any given time, a minimum of two access points to the port will remain open.

• Webber Open: June 22nd at 6:00 AM to June 26th at 6:00 AM

• Union Access Closed: June 22nd at 6:00 AM to June 26th at 6:00 AM

We appreciate your patience and understanding as we finalize these City of The Dalles improvements.