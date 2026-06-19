New York Knicks revel in their NBA victory parade as joyous fans and celebs fill the streets

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Knicks celebrated their first NBA championship in 53 years with a ticker-tape parade through Manhattan’s “Canyon of Heroes,” drawing thousands of fans dressed in the team’s blue and orange. Finals MVP Jalen Brunson hoisted the trophy toward the crowd so they could touch it, while teammates rode floats through the streets or got off to interact with cheering fans. Mayor Zohran Mamdani, a big Knicks fan, and celebrities including Spike Lee and Alicia Keys joined the party Thursday. The parade marks a historic moment for the franchise and city, which did not hold championship parades after the Knicks’ title wins in the 1970s.