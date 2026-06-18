‘Why Don’t We Try?’: Vance Slams SAVE America Act Naysayers

Vice President JD Vance wants senators to go on the record about the SAVE America Act, which would require voter ID and ban mail-in voting.

President Donald Trump on Wednesday demanded that the SAVE America Act be attached to a vote to extend a key government spy power. Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., responded that such a tactic is “unrealistic.”

When asked by the Daily Signal on Thursday about Thune’s rejection of Trump’s plan, Vance said, “Why don’t we try?”

“Why don’t we try, and at least force people to vote against it,” he said. “One of the things that sometimes frustrates me about the legislative process is that people will go into it saying this isn’t possible, therefore we’re not even going to try. Well, let’s actually see, let’s try it, and if it’s not possible, then let the people put their name on it.”

Trump has said he will not support the extension of a key Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act provision unless the SAVE America Act is attached to it. The act would mandate photo identification and proof of citizenship in federal elections and require local governments to regularly purge their voter rolls.

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act grants the federal government authority to surveil foreigners without a warrant, but conservatives argue the program can be used for warrantless surveillance of Americans and data collection. Section 702 of the act expired last week after Congress failed to reach an agreement on warrantless searches.

Vance said the SAVE America Act is “good for the American people.”

“How many American senators know that the American people love the SAVE America Act because they believe in voter ID, but how many of those same senators don’t want to vote for it because they know that the radical elements within their own party would punish them for it?” Vance asked. “Let people go on the record and actually answer to the American people, which is why I think we should do exactly as the president said.”

Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell

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