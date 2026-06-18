Carelton scores 24 points on career-high 3-pointers as Fire beat Storm 94-89

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bridget Carleton had a career-high seven pointers and scored 24 points, Carla Leite added 20 points and the expansion Portland Fire beat the Seattle Storm 94-89 on Wednesday night in Commissioner’s Cup play.

Leite also had 10 assists. Sarah Ashlee Barker added 12 points, and Karlie Samuelson scored 10 off the bench for Portland (8-9).

Dominique Malonga had a career-high 28 points and 11 rebounds for the Storm (3-13).

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Storm: At Phoenix on Saturday.

Fire: At Chicago on Wednesday night.