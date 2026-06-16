Apple announces Siri AI and more at Tim Cook’s last Worldwide Developers Conference

It was an Apple conference packed with lots of new software and one big farewell.

At its annual Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday, Apple announced a menagerie of new technologies, including Siri AI, updated Apple Intelligence, new parental controls and more.

This is the last WWDC for Tim Cook as CEO, as he is stepping down in September to be succeeded by John Ternus, the former SVP of Hardware Engineering.

The biggest software announcement at WWDC came in the form of Siri AI — a new app that will answer questions, provide writing tools and be able to search devices for information and photos, per Apple.

Siri AI will be available for developer testing starting today, and as a beta version to public users later this year, according to Apple.

Alongside fueling Siri AI, Apple Intelligence will allow users to edit their photos with AI, automatically organize tabs in Safari, monitor websites for updates and change any weak or compromised passwords, per Apple.

The tech giant also announced new child account functionalities Monday that will allow parents to maintain stricter control of their children’s devices.

Parents will be able to block apps and websites more easily and automatically intervene if inappropriate or violent content is shared on adolescent Apple accounts, according to the company.

Child accounts will be automatically installed for children under 13 and available for children up to 18, per Apple.

All new Apple operating systems are coming later this fall, centered around the updates of Siri AI and Apple Intelligence.

New operating systems will allow apps to launch 30% faster, load photos 70% faster and AirDrop 80% faster, according to Apple.