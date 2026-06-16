6/15 World Cup update

Iran coach says team ordered out of US right after 2-2 draw with New Zealand in World Cup opener

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The coach of Iran’s World Cup team says it was ordered to leave the U.S. and return to its training base in Mexico only a few hours after opening its politically charged tournament by playing to a 2-2 draw with New Zealand. Coach Amir Ghalenoei didn’t say who ordered the Iranians to leave earlier than planned. The team had expected to spend the night in California. The Iranians’ World Cup cycle has been in upheaval since the U.S. and Israel began a war against Iran on Feb. 28.

Cape Verde holds Spain to a surprising 0-0 draw in the country’s World Cup debut

ATLANTA (AP) — Tiny Cape Verde pulled off a stunning result in its World Cup debut by holding heavily favored Spain scoreless in a 0-0 draw. An impressive performance by 40-year-old goalkeeper Vozinha helped Cape Verde deny a victory by one of the favorites to win the tournament. The result was the biggest shock of the World Cup so far. And it might have been even better for Cape Verde. Diney Borges had a late chance to score, but saw his header saved by Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon.

As Iran chases the World Cup, its US diaspora is divided between protesting and cheering

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Iranian American demonstrators amassed outside Iran’s first World Cup match, waving the pre-revolutionary lion-and-sun flags banned inside the stadium and calling for change in Tehran. Others on Monday filed into the stadium in wholehearted support of the team. Spectators both cheered and booed at Iran’s national anthem. Iran drew 2-2 with New Zealand near Los Angeles, home to the largest Iranian community outside Iran. Iran’s participation in the World Cup has been fraught with conflict due to the ongoing war with U.S. and Israeli forces. Many diaspora community members say they’re also upset over FIFA’s rules barring political flags in the stadium.