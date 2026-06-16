6/15 Goldendale City Council meeting

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The Goldendale City Council breezed through their meeting last night in 35 minutes. The main item was the passage of a resolution designating a Subdivision Review Committee to take the place of the City Planning Commission to advise on the revision of the city’s master plan to add ADUs – additional dwellings units – to the appropriate zones. City Administrator Sandy Wells said this was necessary because state law requires the city have a body to comment on any changes in zoning. And she explained why the planning commission had to close down:

‘So we don’t have one. We have three members that are expired, one member has passed away, and one member has moved out of town.”

Police Chief Mike Smith reinforced a safety message:

“Get people to water their grass and mow their lawns. The Fourth of July is coming up so we’re hoping to contain that and make sure everybody is safe and they’re responsible.”

And major Dave Jones had some positive news about Community Days:

“Don’t forget to mark your calendars for Community Days July 10th and 11th. This year, for the first time in over 10 years, Community Days will feature a full carnival on Main Street. Thanks to the Events Committee and all or our community partners and the volunteers. We have been working on the last several months on this. It’s shaping up to be a great Community Days.