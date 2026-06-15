Oh say can you see? No, because the power’s out

Someone’s grand old flag caused a grand old headache for residents of Stamford, Connecticut.

According to The New York Times, a 3,000-square-foot American flag flew into a transmission line during a storm, causing thousands of residents to lose power over the weekend.

After the flag first got tangled up in the line on Saturday, crews started working to restore power. However, persistent winds Sunday shifted the flag before it could be removed, causing further power disruptions.

The flag was eventually completely removed.