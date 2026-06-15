Adventist Health Columbia Gorge Partially Reopens Water’s Edge

June 15, 2026 (The Dalles, Oregon) — Adventist Health Columbia Gorge is moving several clinics back into its Water’s Edge building, located at 551 NE Lone Pine Blvd in The Dalles, Oregon. The clinics open on second floor as of today include Columbia Gorge ENT, Internal Medicine, and the Sleep Clinic.

Sleep studies, outpatient rehab and echo continue to be housed in the main hospital. Cardiac and pulmonary rehab and pediatric therapy are housed in the Medical Office Building, lower floor, while Immediate Care is open at Family Medicine on 12th Street.

Patients are urged to listen to their appointment confirmation phone calls and voicemails. They should call their clinic if they have any concerns about where their appointment will be.

The Water’s Edge building has been closed since a December 2025 blew off a large portion of the roof and caused significant water damage. Repairs continue on other floors of the building with plans to continue returning additional clinics and offices into that space over the summer.

About Adventist Health Columbia Gorge

Founded in 1901, Adventist Health Columbia Gorge has evolved into a premier network of healthcare serving The Dalles, Oregon, and communities throughout the greater Columbia Gorge. Part of Adventist Health, a faith-based, nonprofit health system spanning the West Coast and Hawaii, we are transforming the healthcare experience with an innovative and whole-person focus on physical, mental, spiritual, and social healing to support community well-being.