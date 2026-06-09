Victor Wembanyama carries Spurs to 115-111 win that cuts Knicks’ NBA Finals lead to 2-1

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 32 points, eight rebounds and six assists in his first NBA Finals win, carrying the San Antonio Spurs to a 115-111 victory that cut the New York Knicks’ lead to 2-1. The Spurs handed the Knicks their first loss in 46 days and potentially salvaged their season on Monday night in front of a Madison Square Garden crowd that included President Donald Trump. The Knicks had their 13-game winning streak, the second-longest in NBA postseason history, snapped and missed a chance to move to the brink of their first championship since 1973.

Knicks fever sweeps New York for Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the Spurs

NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee wore a Pope Leo Knicks jersey. Fans stood in lines down the block to get into bars. Some with tickets waited hours to get into Madison Square Garden for Game 3 of the NBA Finals. In Brooklyn, a funeral home advertised a watch party to gather fans to watch the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs. With the Knicks up 2-0 in the best-of-seven series and on a 13-game winning streak during this playoff, run, the first finals game in New York since 1999 was a hot ticket, with the get-in price over $5,000.

Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama shakes off Game 2 miss by taking over Game 3 of the NBA Finals

NEW YORK (AP) — Victor Wembanyama shook off his miss at the buzzer in Game 2 by taking over Game 3 of the NBA Finals and preventing the San Antonio Spurs from getting pushed to the brink of elimination. Wembanyama made the first two shots he took Monday night on the way to scoring 32 points in a 115-111 victory over the New York Knicks. He was a force on both ends of the court as arguably the best player much of the night. He’ll get a chance to try to help the Spurs tie the series in Game 4 on Wednesday night back at Madison Square Garden.