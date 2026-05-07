5/06 Sports Brief

An outrageous owner and savvy businessman, Ted Turner reshaped the sports world

ATLANTA (AP) — Ted Turner was a sportsman and visionary media mogul who transformed the Atlanta Braves into a national sensation. He bought the struggling team in the 1970s, broadcast their games nationwide, and turned them into a World Series mainstay by the 1990s. Turner also owned the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks and the NHL’s Atlanta Thrashers. He founded the Goodwill Games, inspired by Olympic boycotts, bringing together athletes from around the world. Turner’s larger-than-life personality and innovative approach set a model for modern sports owners, making him a unique figure in sports and media history.

Paris Saint-Germain returns to Champions League final as Dembélé goal stifles Bayern Munich

MUNICH (AP) — Ousmane Dembélé has scored early and Paris Saint-Germain eliminated Bayern Munich with a 1-1 draw to reach the Champions League final again. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia raced clear after playing a simple one-two with Fabián Ruiz in midfield, then picked out the unmarked Dembélé to sweep the ball in under the crossbar in the third minute of the semifinal second leg. By the time Harry Kane equalized in stoppage time it was too late. The draw gave PSG, the defending champion, a 6-5 win on aggregate after edging their encounter 5-4 in the first leg in Paris last week. PSG will face Arsenal in the final in Budapest, Hungary, on May 30.

A fan-run soccer club pushes back against Poland’s nationalist stadium culture

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The small Warsaw soccer club AKS Zły is gaining attention in Poland as the country is led by a president who recalls his own days fighting rival fans. AKS Zły was founded in 2015 and was created by fans of Warsaw’s main clubs to resist aggressive and nationalist stadium culture. The club embraces LGBTQ+ and immigrant players and invests equally in men’s and women’s teams. AKS Zły is owned and run democratically by fans. President Karol Nawrocki is backed by the nationalist conservative Law and Justice party. Some believe that his election last year might strengthen the fan culture AKS opposes. But the club hopes to attract more fans seeking an inclusive environment.

Patriots QB Drake Maye stands behind coach Mike Vrabel, calling him ‘a great human being’

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye called Mike Vrabel “a great human being,” and said he doesn’t think the head coach’s off-field issues will be a distraction for the defending AFC champions this upcoming season. Maye spoke to The Associated Press on Wednesday following the Truist Championship Pro-Am in Charlotte in which he was paired with PGA Tour pro Gary Woodland on the back nine at Quail Hollow. Vrabel has found himself entangled in controversy after the New York Post posted pictures of him with longtime NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an Arizona resort. Vrabel said on April 24 that he was taking accountability for his actions without addressing specifics about the published photos. Vrabel missed the third day of the draft to attend counseling.

Byram, McLeod score to revive Sabres power play in 4-2 win over Montreal in 2nd round playoff opener

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Bowen Byram and Ryan McLeod scored on consecutive power-play opportunities in reviving Buffalo’s anemic special-teams unit, and the Sabres defeated the Montreal Canadiens 4-2 in Game 1 of their second-round playoff series. Josh Doan and Jordan Greenway also scored for Buffalo making its first second-round appearance since 2007, and first overall in 15 years. Nick Suzuki and Kirby Dach scored for Montreal, which appeared slow to find its legs three days after defeating Tampa Bay in Game 7 of its first-round series. Jakub Dobes finished with 12 saves. Buffalo hosts Game 2 on Friday night.

Luka Doncic says being injured during Lakers’ playoff run has been ‘very frustrating’

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Luka Doncic says he was given platelet-rich plasma injections in Spain in an effort to speed up his eight-week timeline for return from the hamstring injury that has had him sidelined since April 2. Doncic told reporters Wednesday that the injections required four days of rest in-between each other. Doncic said he’s been running, but he’s yet to reintroduce any contact. He said it has been frustrating to be out. The Lakers lost to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of their Western Conference Semifinals series 108-90 on Tuesday.

Joel Embiid misses Game 2 and the 76ers miss their big man in the 4th quarter of their loss

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers put up a good fight without Joel Embiid, though could have used their man in the middle when they struggled to score in the final minutes of Game 2. The 76ers were limited to 12 points in the fourth quarter and lost 108-102 to the New York Knicks on Wednesday night to fall into a 2-0 deficit in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Embiid was ruled out about six hours before the game with a sprained right ankle and a sore right hip. Coach Nick Nurse said Embiid woke up with soreness and was ruled out by the team’s medical staff.

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is not running in the Preakness

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo will not run in the Preakness Stakes next weekend. Trainer Cherie DeVaux announced the plan to skip the Preakness and set sights on the Belmont Stakes on June 6 at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York. Golden Tempo is the third Derby winner in the past five years not to be entered in the Preakness. For various reasons, it is the sixth time in eight years the Preakness will happen with no chance of a Triple Crown on the line. American Pharoah in 2015 and Justify in 2018 are the only horses to sweep all three races over the past four decades.