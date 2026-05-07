5/06 NBA Playoffs

Wembanyama and Spurs rebound to hand Timberwolves largest postseason defeat, 133-95, to even series

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victor Wembanyama had 19 points and 15 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs handed Minnesota the worst postseason loss in franchise history, beating the Timberwolves 133-95 to even their Western Conference semifinal series at one game apiece. Stephon Castle had 21 points and De’Aaron Fox added 16 points for San Antonio, which shot 50% from the field and 41% on 3-pointers. It was the highest-scoring playoff game for the Spurs since a series-clinching 145-105 win over Denver on May 4, 1983. Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, Jaden McDaniels and Terrence Shannon Jr. each scored 12 points for Minnesota.

Jalen Brunson helps the Knicks take a 2-0 lead over the 76ers with a 108-102 victory

NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 26 points and helped New York seize control of a close game after a run of blowouts, leading the Knicks to a 108-102 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers for a 2-0 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Playing without the injured Joel Embiid, the 76ers put up a far better fight than in the Knicks’ 137-98 romp in Game 1. The game featured 25 lead changes, 14 ties and neither team led by more than seven points. But those kinds of situations are made for Brunson, who made the tiebreaking basket with 5:06 remaining, added another jumper for a 103-99 advantage with 3:45 to play.