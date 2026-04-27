Hit & Run – Interstate 84 – Hood River County

HOOD RIVER COUNTY, Ore. (27 April 2026) – On Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 5:58 a.m., Oregon State Police responded to a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Interstate 84 near milepost 66 in Hood River County.

The preliminary investigation indicated a person, Huner Clay Miller (24) of Hermiston, was walking in the travel lane for an unknown reason when he was struck by an unknown vehicle traveling westbound in the slow lane on I-84 near Hood River. A black Harley-Davidson motorcycle was found several miles east of the crash; however, it is unknown if Miller was associated with the motorcycle.

Miller was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The highway was impacted for approximately 2.5 hours for the on-scene investigation.

Investigators are asking any witnesses or anyone with information to contact OSP Dispatch at 800-442-2068, or by calling *OSP (*677) from a mobile phone. Please reference case number SP26-135374.

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