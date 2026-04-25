4/24 Sports Brief

Carson Beck and Drew Allar make it 4 quarterbacks selected in the first 3 rounds of the NFL draft

Carson Beck ended up becoming the first player selected in the third round of the NFL draft after once being considered a potential top pick. The Arizona Cardinals took the polarizing Miami quarterback with the 65th overall pick on Friday night. He’ll join a quarterback room that includes veterans Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew and play for rookie coach Mike LaFleur. Beck was only the third QB selected in a draft that’s considered thin at the sport’s most important position. Fernando Mendoza went No. 1 to Las Vegas and Ty Simpson was selected 13th by the Los Angeles Rams. Drew Allar became the fourth quarterback selected when the Pittsburgh Steelers took him at No. 76.

James makes tying 3 as Lakers storm back late, win in OT and take a 3-0 series lead over the Rockets

HOUSTON (AP) — LeBron James scored 29 points, including a tying 3-pointer with 13 seconds left in regulation, Marcus Smart had eight points in overtime and the Los Angeles Lakers took advantage of a Houston Rockets team missing Kevin Durant for a 112-108 win Friday night to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference first-round series. The Lakers rallied from a six-point deficit with under 30 seconds remaining and can sweep the series Sunday night in Houston. Smart added 21 points and 10 assists, and Rui Hachimura added 22 points for the Lakers.

Celtics beat the 76ers 108-100 in Game 3 behind 25 points each from Tatum and Brown

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jayson Tatum continued to impress in his return from injury, scoring 25 points to help the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 108-100 on Friday night. Jaylen Brown also scored 25 points, giving Boston a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference first-round series. Game 4 is Sunday in Philadelphia. Tatum made 5 of 9 three-pointers in just his 19th game this season after Achilles surgery. Philadelphia played without center Joel Embiid, who is recovering from an appendectomy. Tyrese Maxey scored 31 points for the Sixers. Boston’s strong 3-point shooting made the difference in the game.

Harris delivers as a pinch-hitter for the Braves, leading 5-3 win over slumping Phillies

ATLANTA (AP) — Michael Harris II delivered a two-run double as a pinch-hitter after being scratched from the starting lineup with an ailing quad, and the Atlanta Braves piled more misery on Philadelphia with a 5-3 victory. The Phillies have lost 10 in a row. Despite homers from Trea Turner and Bryce Harper, the Phillies dropped 10 1/2 games behind the NL East-leading Braves. Atlanta has won nine of 10 and lead the majors at 19-8. Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a two-run homer for the Braves, but it was Harris who delivered the biggest hit of all in the sixth inning.

Swanson’s 2-run 9th-inning blast fuels Cubs’ comeback win, 10th in a row

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the ninth inning, leading the Chicago Cubs to a 6-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Swanson’s four-RBI performance from the No. 9 spot helped the Cubs secure their 10th consecutive win. Craig Counsell earned his 899th managerial victory. The Cubs trailed 4-0 against Dodgers starter Emmet Sheehan, who allowed one earned run over 6 1/3 innings. Chicago rallied against the Dodgers’ bullpen, scoring six consecutive runs. Alex Bregman homered in the eighth to tie the game. The Dodgers’ early lead came from Will Smith’s three-run homer and Hyeseong Kim’s RBI single.

Ducks blast Oilers 7-4 in Game 3 in Anaheim’s first home playoff game in 8 years

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Beckett Sennecke and Leo Carlsson scored 42 seconds apart in the third period, Mikael Granlund had a goal and two assists, and the Anaheim Ducks celebrated their first home playoff game in eight years with a 7-4 victory over the Edmonton Oilers and a 2-1 series lead. Jeffrey Viel and Jackson LaCombe also scored in the third and Lukas Dostal made 20 saves for the upstart Ducks, who have poured in 16 goals in three games to take an early lead in the first-round series. Connor McDavid had a power-play goal in the third period and an assist for Edmonton.

Canadiens beat Lightning 3-2 in OT to take 2-1 lead in all extra-time series

MONTREAL (AP) — Lane Hutson scored on a slap shot at 2:09 of overtime and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round series that has opened with three extra-time thrillers. Hutson fired a shot from the top of right circle that went through traffic and found the top left corner behind goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy. Kirby Dach tied it for Montreal with 7:17 left in the second period. He fired a snap shot through traffic from the top of the right circle that beat Vasilevskiy on the short side. Game 4 is Sunday night in Montreal. The Canadiens took the opener 4-3 on Sunday and the Lightning countered 3-2 on Tuesday.

Nelly Korda with another 65 leaves the field behind at Chevron Championship

HOUSTON (AP) — Nelly Korda is in complete control of her game and is leaving the field behind at the Chevron Championship. Korda had eight birdies at Memorial Park for a second straight 65. It’s her lowest 36-hole total in a major and put her six shots ahead of Patty Tavatanakit. Most impressive about Korda was how she smartly played away from tucked pins and was happy to take two-putt pars. And she attacked when she could to build a big lead. Texas junior Farah O’Keefe shot 69. The 20-year-old amateur was tied for third with Ina Yoon and Ryan O’Toole.

New Raiders QB Fernando Mendoza ready to prove he was worthy of No. 1 draft pick

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Fernando Mendoza is eager to prove he’s worthy of being the NFL draft’s top pick. The Heisman-winning quarterback from Indiana prepared for his role with the Raiders by working with former quarterback Brian Griese. Mendoza’s dedication and mental approach impressed Raiders management. General manager John Spytek praised his ability to recall plays and his self-awareness. Coach Klint Kubiak highlighted Mendoza’s leadership and winning record. Mendoza will learn from veteran Kirk Cousins and aims to meet high expectations.