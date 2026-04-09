4/08 Sports Brief

Golf has been secondary for Scottie Scheffler of late. It’s hard to know what to expect at Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler has two kids and two Masters titles. He’s the favorite in this week’s tournament, as he tends to be for all majors these days. But his family life has been more exciting than his golf recently. His son Bennett turns 2 next month, and Remy was born less than two weeks ago. It was hard to tell which of the kids was more of a hit at Wednesday’s family friendly Par 3 Contest at Augusta National. Remy was carried by Meredith in a baby wrap, and Bennett knocked the ball around with a blue toy club.

8-year-old Frankie Fleetwood steals the show during Par 3 Contest on the eve of the Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Tommy Fleetwood’s 8-year-old son Frankie nearly stole the show at Augusta National on Wednesday. The youngster went viral last year when he lamented his failure to clear Ike’s Pond on the ninth hole of the Par 3 Contest. All eyes were on him as Frankie tried twice, nearly making it both times but watching his ball splash in the pond instead. Tommy Fleetwood, meanwhile, had one of the four aces during the Par 3 Contest. Aaron Rai won it at 6 under, though nobody has won the event and gone on to win the Masters.

From Premier League champion to survival mode, Liverpool’s season is on the brink

Just one year ago Liverpool was closing in on a record-tying 20th English league title. Now coach Arne Slot is in a battle to salvage the season and, perhaps, save his job. A 4-0 defeat to Manchester City last week saw Liverpool crash out of the FA Cup. And a 2-0 loss to Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday has pushed the Merseyside club to the brink of a Champions League exit in the quarterfinals. Add to that a title defense that unraveled early in the campaign and it is little surprise that speculation has mounted regarding Slot’s future even after he delivered the Premier League title in his first year in charge.

Tyson Fury faces bear-wrestling Arslanbek Makhmudov in his latest comeback to heavyweight boxing

LONDON (AP) — Tyson Fury’s latest comeback has revived the prospect of a long-awaited showdown with Anthony Joshua. First, though, the self-described “Gypsy King” needs to deal with a Russian-born heavyweight who wrestled a bear for fun. Arslanbek Makhmudov is Fury’s opponent in their 12-round heavyweight fight Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Fury, the former two-time heavyweight champion, came out of retirement for the fifth time because he wants to “punch men in the face and get paid for it.” The 37-year-old Fury had called it quits shortly after losing to Oleksandr Usyk in December 2024 for a second time — his only two professional defeats.

Angels’ Jorge Soler and Braves’ Reynaldo López receive suspensions following brawl

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler and Atlanta Braves pitcher Reynaldo López each received seven-game suspensions from Major League Baseball on Wednesday after they were ejected following their participation in a brawl. Michael Hill, MLB’s senior vice president for on-field operations, also announced the players received undisclosed fines. The suspensions were scheduled to begin with Wednesday’s game but will be on hold as each player is appealing. MLB and the Major League Baseball Players Association reached an agreement to have López’s suspension reduced to five games, effective immediately.

NCAA committee to discuss streamlined, age-based eligibility rules, AP sources say

The Associated Press has learned an NCAA panel is scheduled to discuss potential changes to eligibility rules that would incorporate age into the process. Two people with knowledge of the situation told AP the proposal would give athletes five years of eligibility with the clock starting at the earliest of two dates: either when they turn 19 or graduate high school. The people did not want their names used because the NCAA hasn’t publicly discussed the proposal.

James Pearce Jr. not at Falcons’ voluntary offseason workouts, coach Kevin Stefanski says

Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski says James Pearce Jr. has not reported to Atlanta’s voluntary workouts. Stefanski says the program is voluntary, and they’re in constant communication with Pearce’s representation. Pearce was arrested in February near Miami after an incident involving his former girlfriend. He faces several charges, including aggravated battery and stalking. His status with the Falcons has been uncertain since the arrest. The Falcons’ front office remains tight-lipped during the ongoing investigation. Pearce led the team with 10.5 sacks in 2025, significantly boosting their pass rush.

Connor McDavid nets hat trick on 5-point night as Oilers surge into first place in Pacific Division

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The best way for the Edmonton Oilers to shake off a tough loss was to let Connor McDavid take over the game. One night after his team squandered three separate leads in an overtime defeat at Utah, McDavid delivered the kind of performance Edmonton needed. He scored three goals for his 15th career hat trick and added two assists in a 5-2 victory over the San Jose Sharks that moved the Oilers into sole possession of first place in the Pacific Division.

WNBA free agency opens with $1.4 million franchise tags for Ionescu, Collier and Plum

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s Sabrina Ionescu, Minnesota’s Napheesa Collier and Los Angeles’ Kelsey Plum were all extended franchise tags by their WNBA teams worth potentially $1.4 million as free agency opened up. By giving the “core” designation to those players, their teams have exclusive negotiating rights. Players can negotiate different terms to help their teams sign other players to fit under the new salary cap. Other players giving the “core” designation include Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell, Dallas’ Arike Ogunbowale, Atlanta’s Allisha Gray, Chicago’s Ariel Atkins and Seattle Ezi Magbegor. Expansion franchises Portland and Toronto offered franchise tags to Bridget Carleton and Marina Mabrey, respectively.

Iranian American soccer fans are torn between pride and protest as the World Cup nears

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — Many Iranian soccer fans in the U.S. have conflicting emotions about their homeland’s beloved national team as the World Cup comes to North America. Some don’t plan to cheer for Iran because they say the players didn’t speak out against the Islamic republic’s leadership after its deadly crackdown on protesters in January. Others say they plan to attend Iran’s games bearing signs of protest. And still others say they’ll set politics aside to enjoy the rare chance to see Iran compete on soccer’s biggest stage in their own backyard. All of this is assuming the team actually takes part, which Iranian officials called into question because of the country’s ongoing war with the United States and Israel.