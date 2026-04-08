Umatilla County Man Pleads Guilty to Attempted Murder, Robbery, and Prohibited Possession of a Firearm

PORTLAND, Ore.—A Umatilla County man pleaded guilty yesterday on the second day of trial to attempted murder, robbery, and felon in possession of a firearm (Armed Career Criminal Act) related to an armed robbery of the Wildhorse Resort and Casino on the Umatilla Indian Reservation in 2022.



Javier Francisco Vigil, 54, pleaded guilty to attempted murder, robbery, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon (Armed Career Criminal Act).



According to court documents, on August 17, 2022, Vigil entered the Wildhorse Casino, walked straight to the cashier cage in the gaming area, and handed the cashier a note demanding $1 million. Vigil then drew a holstered pistol, pointed it at the cashier, and threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.” After getting nearly $70,000 in cash, Vigil exited the casino and shot at the responding Umatilla tribal police officer, who returned fire striking Vigil.

On December 19, 2023, a federal grand jury in Portland returned a 6-count superseding indictment charging Vigil with attempted murder, interference with commerce by robbery, use of a firearm during a crime of violence, assault with a dangerous weapon, and illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon (Armed Career Criminal Act).

U.S. Attorney Scott E. Bradford for the District of Oregon made the announcement.

Vigil will be sentenced on August 4, 2026, before a U.S. district court judge.

This case was investigated by the FBI and the Umatilla Tribal Police Department, with the assistance of ATF, the Hermiston Police Department, the Pendleton Police Department, Oregon State Police, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office, and Morrow County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Cassady Adams and Arin Heinz are prosecuting the case.

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