Oregon Airports to Receive More Than $27 Million in Federal Investment

Airports receiving federal funds include those in Eugene, Redmond, Grants Pass, Medford, Albany, North Bend, Corvallis, Mulino, Ashland, Brookings, Lebanon, Chiloquin, Burns, Astoria, Condon, Joseph, Gold Beach, Ontario, Baker City, Roseburg, Prineville, Klamath Falls, Hood River, John Day, Hermiston, Salem, Christmas Valley

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley as well as U.S. Reps. Val Hoyle, Andrea Salinas, Janelle Bynum and Maxine Dexter today announced that more than 25 Oregon airports will receive a combined federal investment of more than $27 million to make their infrastructure safer and better.

“Oregonians rely on federal investments like these to support small businesses, emergency responses, and safe travel in communities across our state,” Wyden said. “I’ll keep battling for continued federal support for all airports in Oregon to keep our state’s residents and products moving smoothly and securely from point A to point B.”

“Our regional airports are vital hubs for Oregonians, supporting local businesses and providing essential lifelines during natural disasters,” Merkley said. “Investing in critical airport improvements such as terminals, runways, and more strengthens infrastructure across our state. I’ll keep fighting to secure critical federal funds for improving the efficiency and reliability of Oregon’s airports, benefitting the folks who rely on them for business, travel, and so much more.”

“These investments across Oregon will help improve safety, modernize equipment and make these airports work better for everyone,” said Rep. Hoyle. “Reliability is essential for the economic growth of our coastal community. This funding is a win for the region.”

“Ensuring our airports have the resources and funding they need is vital to the safety of everyone at the airport,” said Rep. Salinas. “This federal grant funding will help make them safer, more reliable, and better equipped to continue serving our local community for years to come.”

“Federal investments like this are vital to keeping Oregon’s communities connected and our economy moving,” said Rep. Bynum. “This funding will expand travel access, boost local businesses, and strengthen our region’s ability to compete and grow. I will continue fighting to ensure our airports have the resources to thrive and better serve Oregonians.”

“The Hood River airport is an important gateway for communities across the Columbia Gorge—supporting emergency response, local businesses, and regional connectivity. This is an important investment, and I am determined to do all I can to keep needed federal dollars coming to my district and supporting the success of our communities,” said Rep. Dexter.

The awards from the federal Department of Transportation for the Oregon airports are as follows:

$6.24 million combined to Mahlon Sweet Field in Eugene to rebuild 21,177 square feet of terminal Concourse A, including interiors and restroom rehabilitation, construction including HVAC and mechanical; expand terminal Concourse A by 9,893 square feet, including HVAC and mechanical systems, including interiors and restroom rehabilitation.

$3.45 million to Roberts Field in Redmond to expand the terminal by 131,283 square feet

$3.18 million combined to Mulino State Airport to reseal 3,340 linear feet of hangar taxilane pavement; reseal 9,645 square yards of tiedown apron pavement and joints; reseal 3,425 linear feet of runway pavement and joints, expand an existing non-exclusive use hangar for aircraft storage by 10,500 square feet

$2.67 million to the Grants Pass Airport for new guidance signs., new lighting on taxiway edge lighting, extends paved runway by 13,294 feet, install runway end identifier lights system and precision approach path indicator system, extend taxiway by 870 feet in length

guidance signs., new lighting on taxiway edge lighting, extends paved runway by 13,294 feet, install runway end identifier lights system and precision approach path indicator system, extend taxiway by 870 feet in length $2 million to Rogue Valley International Airport in Medford to rebuild 8,000 square yards of apron pavement; rehabilitate 30,000 square yards of apron pavement; update the pavement management plan and pavement survey and study

rebuild $947,435 combined to Brookings Airport to rebuild runway lighting, install a new airport rotating beacon, rebuild the precision approach path indicator system, rebuild the runway end identifier lights system, acquire and install new wind cone navigational aids to provide pilots, rebuild the runway end identifier lights system

$850,000 to Albany Municipal Airport to reseal 3,004 feet of runway, rebuild runway end identifier lights system

$800,254 combined to Joseph State Airport to acquire and install a new automated weather observing system, reseal 5,210 feet of runway pavement and joints; reseal 6,990 feet of taxiway pavement and joints

acquire $760,000 to Southwest Oregon Regional Airport in North Bend to build runway safety area

$687,235 combined to Condon State Pauling Field to update the existing airport layout plan, reseal 1,030 feet of taxiway pavement; reseal 5,000 square yards of agriculture aircraft apron/pavement; reseal 830 feet of taxilane pavement

$600,000 to Corvallis Municipal Airport to reseal 7,200 linear feet of taxiway pavement

$534,000 to Ashland Municipal Airport to reseal 3,331 linear feet of taxilane pavement and joints; rehabilitate 131 linear feet of taxilane pavement; reseal 3,791 linear feet of runway pavement and joints

$500,000 to the Oregon Department of Aviation to update the regional airport system plan, the pavement management plan and pavement study

$490,224 combined to Chiloquin State Airport to reseal 4,190 square yards of apron pavement and joints, reseal 3,910 feet of runway pavement and joints

$465,789 combined to Roseburg Regional Airport to rehabilitate 27,555 square yards of apron pavement; rehabilitate 5,003 feet of paved runway $439,810 to Lebanon State Airport to reseal 2,140 feet of taxiway pavement and joints; reseal 2,750 feet of runway pavement and joints

$389,504 to Burns Municipal Airport to build a new 1,600-square-foot snow removal equipment building

$360,000 to Astoria Regional Airport to extend taxiways by 1,350 feet in length to reduce delays$326,774 to Gold Beach Municipal Airport to reseal 3,200 feet of taxiway pavement; reseal 3,200 feet of runway pavement

$300,000 to Ontario Municipal Airport to build a new helipad

$300,000 to Baker City Municipal Airport to rebuild 500 feet of airport access road

$300,000 to Crook County for the Prineville Airport to rehabilitate 5,404 linear feet of paved runway

$285,000 to Crater Lake/Klamath Regional Airport in Klamath Falls to rehabilitate 9,888 square yards of apron pavement

to $220,000 to Ken Jernstedt Airfield in Hood River to reseal 175 feet of taxiway pavement, rehabilitate a tiedown apron and reseal 1,200 feet of apron taxilane

$171,760 to Grant County Regional Airport in John Day to build a new fuel farm by adding a 15,000-gallon AvGas fuel tank and a 15,000-gallon Jet A fuel tank and self-service pumps and associated 444-square-yard fuel apron pavement for a new fuel type

$150,000 to Hermiston Municipal Airport to rebuild the precision approach path indicator system

$124,678 to McNary Field in Salem to update the airport master plan study

$109,000 to Christmas Valley Airport to installs runway end identifier lights system at both ends; rebuild 5,200 linear feet of paved runway

”This federal investment in the Grants Pass Airport is a major win for our community and for the long‑term economic vitality of Josephine County,” said Grants Pass City Manager Aaron Cubic. “Replacing aging lighting, signage, and critical electrical systems will significantly enhance airfield safety and reliability, ensuring that our airport can continue to serve residents, businesses, and emergency response operations without interruption. Modern, dependable airport infrastructure is foundational to economic growth. These improvements strengthen our ability to attract business activity, support tourism, and maintain vital air access for firefighting, medical transport, and regional aviation services. We are grateful for the strong support from our federal partners, and this award underscores the importance of continued investment in rural transportation assets that keep communities like ours connected and competitive.”

“Capital improvements and major maintenance at the Albany Airport are made possible with this type of support,’’ said City Manager Peter Troedsson. “Without these grants we would not be able to operate the Airport. We’re grateful for the FAA’s funding in extending the service life of the Albany Airport runway and replacing this vital part of the airport’s lighting system.”

“The City of Condon is extremely grateful for the support the FAA is providing to Condon State Airport-Pauling Field,” said Gibb Wilkins, Public Works Superintendent/Interim City Administrator. “By updating the airport layout and resealing critical pavement, this grant is ensuring that Condon State Airport-Pauling Field remains safe, efficient, and able to serve the community well into the future.”

“We are grateful to the Federal Aviation Administration for granting these funds to install needed safety enhancements that will help the City of Ashland serve our airport users over the next decade,” said Ashland Mayor Tonya Graham.

“The role of the Burns Municipal Airport in terms of public safety is often overlooked,” said Harney County Commissioner Rob Frank. “It is an integral component of our wildfire response and emergency response for the entire region, and this investment in infrastructure is critical.”

“The main access road to the Baker City Municipal Airport is in very poor condition and has failed,” said Barry Murphy¸ City Manager for Baker City. “The project will reconstruct the road while ensuring it has the ability to accommodate larger tractor-trailer trucks that now supply most of the aviation fuel. All vehicles entering airport property use this road, so rehabilitating and enhancing the road will have a significant benefit to users of the airport and our community.”

“This funding will allow us to construct a new fuel farm and is a significant step forward in strengthening our airport’s capabilities. By expanding our fueling options and improving accessibility, we are better positioned to serve a wider range of aircraft, support local and regional aviation needs, and enhance safety and efficiency for pilots and operators,” said Haley Walker, airport manager for Grant County Regional Airport. “Investments like this not only improve day-to-day operations but also contribute to the long-term economic vitality of our community. We appreciate the continued support that makes projects like this possible and look forward to the positive impact it will have on Grant County and the surrounding region.”

A web version of this release is here.