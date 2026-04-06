Gov. Kotek Proclaims April as Fair Housing Month

This month marks 58 years since the passage of the Fair Housing Act.

SALEM, Ore. — Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) celebrates April as Fair Housing Month in Oregon following Governor Tina Kotek’s proclamation. The designation recognizes the state’s ongoing work to ensure fair and equal housing opportunities to all Oregonians.

“Where you live is more than an address. It is deeply connected to circumstances that can make your life better or harder,” said OHCS Executive Director Andrea Bell. “All Oregonians deserve the freedom and reliability of a well-resourced neighborhood, community, and state that cherishes its residents and remains tangibly accountable for ensuring no communities are left behind.”

Each April, Fair Housing Month commemorates the passage of the Fair Housing Act, a landmark federal law signed on April 11, 1968, that made discrimination in housing illegal and established critical protections based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, and familial status.

OHCS, in partnership with Fair Housing Council of Oregon, is offering a series of fair housing trainings throughout 2026. These are free webinars for those interested in learning more about fair housing issues statewide and how to prevent illegal discrimination in Oregon. For more information about fair housing rights, visit the Fair Housing Council of Oregon website. OHCS will also be posting fair housing resources throughout April on social media.

About Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS)

OHCS is Oregon’s housing finance agency. The state agency provides financial and program support to create and preserve opportunities for quality, affordable housing for Oregonians of low and moderate income. OHCS administers programs that provide housing stabilization. OHCS delivers these programs primarily through grants, contracts, and loan agreements with local partners and community-based providers. For more information, please visit: oregon.gov/ohcs.