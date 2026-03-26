White House Unveils America250 Celebrations

The America250 Commission announced it will host five block parties across the country to commemorate the nation’s 250th birthday on July 4.

“America250 is creating the largest synchronized Fourth of July celebration in U.S. history

through America’s Block Party,” Rosie Rios, chair of America250, said.

“The Fourth of July has long been synonymous with neighborhood block parties—we’re turning up the volume on this beloved tradition by scaling it into a nationwide celebration anchored in live music.”

New York City will host a ball drop on July 3. This marks the first Times Square Ball drop outside of New Year’s Eve.

The commission is planning a July 4 family-friendly concert at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Milwaukee, Wisconsin, is hosting a block party along Lake Michigan. Fort Campbell, Kentucky, will also host a festival, and Charleston, South Carolina, will hold an Independence Day Celebration.

America’s Block Party events will be livestreamed on the iHeartRadio app. Americans can also register to host official neighborhood events at America250.org.

Major League Baseball is scheduled to host 15 games at 15 ballparks around the Fourth of July.

America’s Time Capsule will be publicly displayed in Philadelphia before being ceremonially buried at Independence National Historical Park on July 4, to be reopened in 2276.

The International Parade of Tall Ships hosted by Sail 4th 250 will feature more than 46 tall ships at the Port of New York and New Jersey on July 4.

America’s Birthday Cake will be unveiled in Washington, D.C., on July 4.

On July 5, the commission will celebrate America’s Day of Reflection with a potluck.

Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell

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