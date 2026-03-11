In 1,200 miles, crocodile

This crocodile sure traveled a while to end up so far from its natural habitat.

The Associated Press reports that a juvenile crocodile measuring over three feet long was found crawling about Newcastle, Australia. While those who don’t live Down Under may assume that all manner of creature is present throughout the entire continent, a croc sighting in Newcastle is strange, as the reptiles hail from about 1,200 north.

The crocodile was spotted by the 12-year-old son of Stephanie Kirsop, who did not believe what her kid was telling her.

“My son took videos because he was trying to convince me it was real and I didn’t believe him,” Kirsop says. “It did look like a crocodile but I was like, no it’s a log.”

“He rang me back a little bit later and he’s like: ‘I’m so serious mom. You have to come down here and have a look,'” Kirsop continues. “The whole drive down there I’m thinking this is going to be a trick. They’re going to laugh at me.”

Sure enough, the kid was telling the truth, and Kirsop got in contact with the Australian Reptile Park, which was also skeptical at first.

“I was a bit suspicious because we get a lot of phone calls,” says park manager Billy Collett. “These days with AI, it’s just so crazy.”

Eventually, all parties involved were convinced that this is indeed a crocodile; it’s currently living in the Australian Reptile Park.

As for how it ended up so far from home, Collett theorizes it was a pet that was released.