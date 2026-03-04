Community Wildfire Defense Grant program to lend assist to South Wasco County Residents

The Community Wildfire Defense Grant program is currently available to help you prepare your home for fire season. This no-cost assistance is designed to reduce wildfire risks around your property and keep our community safe.

Services Provided:

– Tree Limbing: Removing lower branches to prevent fire from climbing into the canopy.

– Debris Removal: Clearing away flammable materials and yard waste.

– Defensible Space Work: Creating a buffer between your home and surrounding vegetation.

You can register for this program by scanning the QR code or by visiting the registration link.

If you have questions or need further information, please contact the Wasco County Conservation District at 541-705-3663.