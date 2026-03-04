5 Story Hotel Proposed for The Dalles

Story by Rodger Nichols for Gorge Country Media

The movies have stopped at Columbia Cinema, but a major production on the site is waiting for a greenlight from the city. The lot is owned by Radhaji, LLC, which filed an application with The City of The Dalles to build a 5-story hotel with 89 rooms on four floors and 9,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground floor, along with “resident amenities and building services.

The address is 2727 West 7th Street, and is zoned CG- general commercial.