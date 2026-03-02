‘We Are Going After the Rest’: Trump Gives Big Update on Iran Strike by the Numbers

By afternoon Sunday, the U.S. and Israeli strikes against Iran sunk nine Iranian ships and took out dozens of Iranian leaders, President Donald Trump announced.

“I have just been informed that we have destroyed and sunk 9 Iranian Naval Ships, some of them relatively large and important,” Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday.

“We are going after the rest–They will soon be floating at the bottom of the sea, also!” Trump’s post continued. “In a different attack, we largely destroyed their Naval Headquarters. Other than that, their Navy is doing very well!”

Separately, Fox News reported that Trump said 48 Iranian leaders were wiped out in the strikes.

Most notably, the air strikes killed the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and targeted Iranian military sites to stop the country’s ability to develop and deploy nuclear weapons.

U.S. Central Command reported Suday afternoon that B-2 stealth bombers, armed with 2,000 pound bombs hit Iran’s ballistic missile facilities.

Minutes after Trump’s post, the Associated Press reported that a senior White House official said the “new potential leadership” in Iran suggested they were open to talks.

Trump told CBS News Sunday morning a diplomatic solution is “Much easier now than it was a day ago, obviously.” He said that’s since “they are getting beat up badly.”

U.S. Central Command also reported three U.S. service members had been killed, five were seriously wounded in Operation Epic Fury.

Trump called for Iran, the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism, to fully dismantle its nuclear program, which Iran’s government had been unwilling to do. Trump indicated on Friday the negotiations were not going well.

The Iranian regime has reportedly killed tens of thousands of protesters.

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that a new leadership council “has begun its work” after death of Khamenei. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said a new supreme leader will be chosen in “one or two days,” the Associated Press reported.

Fred Lucas

To see the original story click here.