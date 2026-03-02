Trump Responds to American Casualties in Iran, Predicts More

President Donald Trump is promising to avenge the deaths of those lost in Operation Epic Fury.

U.S. Central Command reported three fatalities in the first 24 hours after the strike on Iran.

The United States and Israel launched strikes on Iran in what Trump characterized as the beginning of “major combat operations” early Saturday morning.

“As one nation, we grieve for the true American patriots who have made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation,” Trump said in a video address Sunday night. “Even as we continue the righteous mission for which they gave their lives, we pray for the full recovery of the wounded and send our immense love and eternal gratitude to the families of the fallen.”

Trump said “sadly” there will “likely” be more deaths before the operation in Iran ends.

“It is likely be more, but we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case, but America will avenge their deaths and deliver the most punishing blow to the terrorists who have waged war against basically, civilization,” he said. “They have waged war against civilization itself.”

Trump said the resolve of the United States and Israel has never been stronger.

“America is now again the richest, most powerful nation in the world by far,” he said. “But the only reason we enjoy the quality of life that we do and the freedom and security is we have done things that others are unable to do, but it’s because of warriors who are willing to lay down their lives to do battle with our enemies, and they do battle better than anybody.”

Trump again called the Iranian military and police to relinquish their weapons to “receive full immunity or face certain death.” He also encouraged protesters “to seize this moment to be brave, be bold, be heroic and take back your country.”

“America is with you,” he said. “I made a promise to you, and I fulfilled that promise.”

Trump said the voices of celebrating Iranians could be heard across the world last night after the ayatollah was killed.

“This wretched and vile man had the blood of hundreds and even thousands of Americans on his hands and was responsible for the slaughter of countless thousand of innocent people all across many countries,” he said. “Last night, all over Iran, the voices of the Iranian people could be heard cheering and celebrating in the streets when his death was announced.”

Elizabeth Troutman Mitchell

