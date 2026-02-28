Miller scores 26 points as the Hornets beat the Trail Blazers 109-93 for their 4th straight win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Brandon Miller had 26 points and eight rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets beat the Portland Trail Blazers 109-93 on Saturday for their fourth consecutive victory.

Miller made six 3-pointers and the Hornets finished 16 for 42 behind the arc after totaling 72 in the previous three victories, equaling the NBA record for most in a three-game span.

Coby White added 20 points off the bench and LaMelo Ball had 15 points and eight assists. Moussa Diabate finished with 13 points, 11 rebounds and five assists as Charlotte pulled within a game of .500 at 30-31.

Jrue Holiday scored 25 points and Jerami Grant had 21 for the Trail Blazers, who played without All-Star Deni Avdija for a third straight game because of a back injury.

Portland missed all 10 3-point attempts in the first quarter and Charlotte took a 29-17 lead. Miller made four 3-pointers and scored 12 points in the second as the Hornets took a 51-43 lead to the half.

The Blazers cut it to 74-67 after three but went cold again in the fourth, missing 10 of their 12 3-point attempts. Portland finished 11 for 47 (23.4%) on 3s for the game.

