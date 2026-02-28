I-84 will be reduced to one lane in both directions at McCord Creek starting March 1

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE – Travelers should prepare for delays on Interstate 84 at McCord Creek Bridge as the interstate reduces to one lane in both directions starting March 1.

Both directions of traffic will share the westbound bridge for at least four months during work on the eastbound structure. The lane reduction is scheduled to begin March 2, but construction schedules are subject to change due to weather and other factors.

Visit TripCheck.com or call 5-1-1 for traffic alerts.

The McCord Creek Bridge is located near Warrendale, about 7 miles west of Cascade Locks. The bridge replacement project will eliminate a dip in the highway and improve safety, and increase earthquake resilience and the lifespan of the highway. Construction will continue into fall 2026.

The Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail will also close for two months in 2026 with shuttle service for trail users between John B. Yeon and Toothrock Trailheads. Details about the shuttle are available on the project website.

What I-84 travelers can expect

Eastbound traffic will share the westbound bridge with one lane open in each direction until summer 2026.

Around-the-clock single lane and shoulder closures on I-84 eastbound and westbound will continue at McCord Creek until fall 2026.

The NE Frontage Road on-ramp to eastbound I-84 at the Elowah Falls Trailhead parking lot remains closed during construction. Travelers accessing eastbound I-84 from NE Frontage Road must detour to the on-ramps at Ainsworth State Park at Exit 35.

Use zipper merging

“Zipper” merging is when drivers remain in their current lane until the lane ends so vehicles can take turns merging. This allows drivers to use all the available space in each lane while reducing backups. It also promotes merging at slower speeds to reduce the chance of a crash.

