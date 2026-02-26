Max Scherzer and Toronto Blue Jays agree to $3 million, 1-year deal, AP source says

NEW YORK (AP) — Max Scherzer is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays. Two weeks into spring training, the three-time Cy Young Award winner has agreed with the reigning American League champions on a $3 million, one-year contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press early Thursday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical and had not been announced. The 41-year-old Scherzer can earn another $10 million in performance bonuses. Scherzer went 5-5 with a 5.19 ERA in 17 starts and 85 innings for the Blue Jays last season, his 18th in the major leagues. He signed a $15.5 million, one-year contract with Toronto in February 2025.