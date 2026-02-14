House passes Rep. Low’s bill reimbursing health premiums for families of fallen first responders

Lawmakers in the state House have unanimously approved a Republican measure to help families of firefighters and law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty keep their health insurance coverage.

House Bill 2441 would reimburse required Medicare premiums and close insurance coverage gaps families might face while an official line-of-duty determination is pending.

Prime sponsor Representative Sam Low, a Republican from Lake Stevens, says the measure fulfills a promise to survivors.

“This bill before us today will finally take care of the survivors of those who have been lost in the line of duty from our firefighters and first responders.”

In committee, Low discussed emotional testimony from widows who struggled with insurance costs after losing a spouse in service to their communities. He says the state must stand behind those families.

“Everyone asked, what can we do to help? In 2026, here is our answer. House Bill 2441 will cover these expenses for our surviving spouses.”

About 100 families statewide could benefit. The bill passed 94 to zero and now moves to the Senate.

# # #