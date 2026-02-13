A pot of chili is not a toilet

Remember when Kevin Malone spilled his famous chili in The Office? Well, this worker allegedly did something much worse to the chili in his office.

WBAL reports that Christopher Carroll is accused of urinating into a pot of chili at his office for his job as a paramedic for Baltimore County in Maryland.

Carroll is also accused of purposefully urinating in a number of non-bathroom locations in the building, including a communal coffee creamer in a fridge and on his supervisor’s keyboard.

“Everyone wants to know why,” Carroll’s defense attorney said in court. “I don’t have the ability to answer that question right now.”

Carroll faces 23 criminal charges.