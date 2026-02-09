2/08 Sports Brief

Ilia Malinin’s stunning free skate secures US figure skating team gold at Milan Cortina Olympics

MILAN (AP) — Ilia Malinin helps the U.S. defend its team figure skating gold medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics. On Sunday night, he beats Japanese rival Shun Sato in a head-to-head showdown when the teams were tied on points. Malinin, known as the “Quad God,” lands five quadruple jumps, scoring 200.03 points for his free skate. Sato follows with three quads, scoring 194.86 points, leaving Japan with a second straight silver medal. The U.S. finishes with 69 points, Japan with 68, and Italy takes bronze with 60 points. Georgia ends up fourth. Malinin’s performance secures a second consecutive gold medal for the U.S. in the team event.

Gotterup wins Phoenix Open on first playoff hole as Matsuyama limps to the finish

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Chris Gotterup shot 7-under 64 and won the Phoenix Open with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff Sunday after Hideki Matsuyama pulled his tee shot into the water. The leader by one heading into the final round, Matsuyama had converted all of his previous five 54-hole leads into wins, but limped to the finish at TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course. The two-time Phoenix Open champion nearly hit his tee shot in the on 17 and pulled his drive on 18 left into the church pew bunkers. Matsuyama hit his second shot into the face of the bunker and couldn’t get up-and-down for par. He shot 68 to match Gotterup at 16-under 268. Gotterup also won the season-opening Sony Open.

Breezy Johnson’s winding road leads to Olympic downhill gold for US on day marred by Vonn’s crash

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Breezy Johnson has won Olympic gold in downhill skiing, overcoming a challenging journey marked by injuries and setbacks. On Sunday, she secured victory at the Milan Cortina Games, edging Germany’s Emma Aicher by just 0.04 seconds. Johnson’s win makes her the second American woman, after Lindsey Vonn, to achieve this feat. Vonn’s crash during the event added a somber note.

Lindsey Vonn’s legend was built on pushing the limits. Her brief time in Cortina was no different

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Lindsey Vonn’s quest for an Olympic gold at age 41 came after years of building her legacy on a combination of perseverance, risk and staying true to herself. She held close to all three in the run-up to the 2026 Winter Games. She leaned into it when she stepped into the starting gate for the women’s downhill in Cortina. Vonn crashed just 13 seconds into her run after clipping a gate, which is always part of the risk when you are searching for every ounce of speed you can get.