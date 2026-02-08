2/07 Sports Brief

Italians collect medals on a feel-good first day for the hosts at the Milan Cortina Olympics

MILAN (AP) — The 2026 Winter Games are off to a promising start for host nation Italy with gold, silver and bronze on the first day of medal events. But it was Switzerland’s Franjo Von Allmen who captured the first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Olympics on Saturday. There were no Americans on the podium though Lindsey Vonn impressed in her second training run ahead of the women’s downhill Sunday. Italian speedskater Francesca Lollobrigida won the host nation’s first gold medal of these Olympics — in the 3,000 meters. Italy had a strong day on the slopes, too, with Alpine skiers Giovanni Franzoni and Dominik Paris taking silver and bronze, respectively, in the men’s downhill.

Duke’s Scheyer says staff members ‘got punched in the face’ during court-storming; UNC AD apologizes

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Duke coach Jon Scheyer said he had staff members “that got punched in the face” as North Carolina fans stormed the court to celebrate a late winning shot in the famed rivalry Saturday night. That prompted UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham to publicly apologize. Cunningham said one person was injured amid the chaos but didn’t offer details as to who or how. UNC beat rival Duke 71-68 on Seth Trimble’s 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left.

Seth Trimble hits late 3 to lift No. 14 UNC past No. 4 Duke 71-68 in stunning rivalry finish

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Seth Trimble made a corner 3-pointer with 0.4 seconds left to lift No. 14 North Carolina past No. 4 Duke 71-68 in a stunning finish Saturday night. It included fans storming the court prematurely before having to clear out for the Blue Devils to get one desperate final play. The shot appeared to come at the buzzer but officials reviewed it and put time back on the clock. After fans were eventually cleared from the court, Duke had one last chance but Isaiah Evans couldn’t get a clean catch for a desperate shot and the game ended.

Falcons rookie Pearce arrested after what police said was a domestic dispute with WNBA player

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Falcons rookie star James Pearce Jr. was arrested near Miami on Saturday night after fleeing officers and then crashing his car following what police said was a domestic dispute with WNBA player Rickea Jackson. Pearce, the first-round pick who led the Falcons in sacks and was third in NFL defensive rookie of the year voting, was booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center after Doral police were summoned to investigate a reported domestic dispute. According to jail records, Pearce is facing charges of two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon as well as aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police with lights or siren. Bond was not immediately set on all the charges. Jackson plays for the Los Angeles Sparks.

Nikola Jokic passes Oscar Robertson for 2nd-most triple-doubles as Nuggets top Bulls 136-120

CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 17 assists and 14 rebounds to pass Oscar Robertson for the second-most triple-doubles in NBA history and the Denver Nuggets ended a three-game skid with a 136-120 victory over the Chicago Bulls. It was Jokic’s 182nd regular-season triple-double, 19th this season and second in as many games. He trails only Russell Westbrook, who has 207. Jamal Murray added 28 points and 11 assists for the Nuggets. Matas Buzelis scored 21 points for the Bulls, who have lost four straight.

How aggressive free agency moves led the Patriots and Seahawks to the Super Bowl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — The New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks have defied the odds by reaching the Super Bowl after aggressive free agency spending. The Patriots spent more than $364 million, securing key players like Milton Williams and Stefon Diggs. General Manager Eliot Wolf emphasized a culture shift and intentional player selection. The Seahawks, spending more than $205 million, signed quarterback Sam Darnold and made strategic draft picks, bolstered by trades. Coach Mike Macdonald praised the balance of the draft and free agency. While free agency fueled success, both teams acknowledge it’s not a guaranteed strategy for future seasons.

Mikaela Shiffrin arrives at her fourth Olympics hardly burdened by the ghosts of Beijing

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin is leaning into the challenge of her fourth Olympics. The three-time Olympic medalist is four years removed from a disappointing performance in Beijing, where she failed to medal in any of her six races. The 30-year-old is taking a narrower focus this time, focusing on slalom, giant slalom and the team combined. Shiffrin, whose 108 World Cup victories are a record, says she understands there is an outsized level of pressure that comes with being at the Olympics but that it’s a privilege to compete against the backdrop of that pressure.

Matsuyama shoots 68 to take 1-shot lead at Phoenix Open with top-ranked Scheffler lurking

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama shot a 3-under 68 despite some missed opportunities down the stretch to take a one-shot lead in the third round of the Phoenix Open. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler is lurking five shots off the lead after shooting 67 in a bunched leaderboard that had four players a shot back. Matsuyama failed to get up-and-down from near the green on the short par-4 17th and left a 15-foot birdie putt on the lip at 18 to finish at 13-under 200 on TPC Scottsdale’s Stadium Course. Matsuyama was tied with Ryo Hisatsune after 17 holes, but took the outright lead when his countryman bogeyed 18 to shoot 70. Hisatsune was 12 under with Nicolai Hojgaard, Maverick McNealy and Si Woo Kim.

WNBA’s newest offer makes small revenue sharing increases, housing concessions AP sources say

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA’s newest proposal to the players’ union that was delivered Friday made small increases to its revenue sharing offer and concessions on housing according to two people familiar with the negotiations. The people spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press on Saturday because of the sensitive nature of the discussions. The major sticking point continues to be revenue sharing. Union president Nneka Ogwumike told the AP on Friday — before the league’s proposal was submitted to the union — that the two sides weren’t close on that topic in their effort to strike a new collective bargaining agreement.

Rockets’ Alperen Sengun apologizes publicly for directing gender-based insult at female official

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun publicly apologized for directing a gender-based insult at official Jenna Reneau during a loss Wednesday night to Boston Celtics. Sengun addressed the situation Saturday night after his 10th career triple-double in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was ejected ednesday after arguing a non-call. Sengun says he went to the locker room immediately after the game to apologize. He explains that sometimes emotions get the best of him, but he should have known better. Sengun says Reneau understood, and they resolved the issue amicably.