2/06 Sports Brief

The Milan Cortina Olympics officially open with a multi-site ceremony for a spread-out Winter Games

MILAN (AP) — The unprecedented four-site, dual-cauldron Milan Cortina Winter Games have officially been declared open at the conclusion of a ceremony replete with references to Italian icons and culture. This is the most spread-out Olympics in history, with competition venues dotting an area roughly the size of the state of New Jersey. The main hub Friday is in Milan at San Siro soccer stadium. Allowing athletes to participate in the Parade of Nations at the mountain locales created what perhaps was an unintended consequence: Zero competitors from any of the first five countries actually showed up at the main stadium.

Ex-MLB player Yasiel Puig found guilty of obstruction and lying to federal officials

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A jury has found former major league outfielder Yasiel Puig guilty of obstruction of justice and lying to federal officials investigating an illegal gambling operation, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said Friday. The verdict came after a multiweek trial that featured testimony from Major League Baseball officials and Donny Kadokawa, a Hawaii baseball coach that Puig placed bets through. Puig now faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

Ejiofor leads No. 22 St. John’s past No. 3 UConn 81-72 at MSG, ending Huskies’ 18-game win streak

NEW YORK (AP) — Zuby Ejiofor had 21 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists as No. 22 St. John’s beat third-ranked UConn 81-72, snapping the Huskies’ 18-game winning streak. In the first Big East showdown this season between the league’s top two teams, Dillon Mitchell added 15 points and Bryce Hopkins 14 for the Red Storm, who have won nine straight and 14 of 16. They moved within a half-game of the first-place Huskies in the conference standings. The victory also tied Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino with Roy Williams for third place in Division I history with 903 career wins on the court. Silas Demary Jr. had 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists for UConn. Alex Karaban scored 17 before a sold-out crowd at Madison Square Garden.

Sonny Jurgensen, the strong-arm QB whose personality made him a beloved football figure, dies at 91

Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen has died. He was 91. A spokesperson said Friday the team was informed by Jurgensen’s family about his death. Jurgensen was one of the most beloved figures in Washington football history. That went from his time with the team in 1964 through a lengthy broadcasting career alongside Sam Huff that ended in 2019. Jurgensen threw for more than 3,000 yards in a season five times with Washington and the Philadelphia Eagles during his nearly two-decade NFL career from 1957-1974.

Former Jets 1st-round pick Darron Lee charged with 1st-degree murder in Tennessee

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (AP) — Former New York Jets player Darron Lee has been arrested in Tennessee and charged with first-degree murder. Authorities identified him as the suspect in the death of his girlfriend and took him into custody on Thursday. The Hamilton County sheriff’s office reported the incident. The victim’s identity has not been released. Lee, a former Ohio State linebacker, was the Jets’ 20th overall pick in 2016. He played 58 games with the Jets, Kansas City, and Buffalo from 2016 to 2020. Lee also faces charges of tampering with evidence, with additional charges possible as the investigation continues.

The stunning play that secured the Patriots’ win over the Seahawks in Super Bowl 49

The Seattle Seahawks had a chance to win Super Bowl 49 against the New England Patriots with Marshawn Lynch in their backfield. Trailing 28-24, they were at the Patriots’ 1-yard line with a timeout and three plays left. Instead of running, coach Pete Carroll called for a pass. Malcolm Butler intercepted Russell Wilson’s throw, securing New England’s victory. Carroll took responsibility, saying he thought Lynch wouldn’t score against the Patriots’ defense. Wilson also blamed himself for the loss.

Hisatsune chips in for birdie after water ball, shoots 63 to take 2nd-round lead at Phoenix Open

SCOTTSDALE, Arizz. (AP) — Ryo Hisatsune chipped in for birdie after driving his ball in the water on the par-4 17th hole and shot a bogey-free 8-under 63 to surge into the lead in the second round of Phoenix Open. Top-ranked Scottie Scheffler closed out a 65 with a 3-foot birdie on No. 18 to extend the PGA Tour’s longest cuts streak to 65. He’s seven shots back at 4 under. Two-time Phoenix Open champion Brooks Koepka had a much tougher go of it, finishing at 2 over to miss the cut in his second tournament since being reinstated by the PGA Tour. Two-time Phoenix Open champion Hideki Matsuyama had a run of six straight birdies to shoot 63 in the morning wave to take the lead at 10 under. Hisatsune surpassed him in the afternoon by going 6 under in a five-hole stretch.

Lindsey Vonn tests injured left knee in Olympic downhill training, pumps fist after successful run

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — A week after rupturing the ACL in her left knee, Lindsey Vonn opened her chase for Olympic gold at the age of 41 with an aggressive and successful training run down the Olympia delle Tofane downhill course. The American got tight with her line midway down and only narrowly cleared a gate but she led at the final checkpoints, then stood up out of her tuck before the finish. She traded fist pumps and a hug with teammate Breezy Johnson. Vonn tore the ACL a week ago but she plans to race with a large brace on her injured knee. The downhill is Sunday.

WNBA union president says significant work remains for season to begin on time

NEW YORK (AP) — Nneka Ogwumike is confident there will be a WNBA season this year, but knows a lot has to happen for it to start on time. For that to happen the league and the union will have to come to a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement and the two sides still aren’t very close right now on key issues like revenue sharing and salaries according to Ogwumike and the clock is ticking. The league submitted a new proposal to the union Friday evening according to a person familiar with the negotiations. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the discussions. This ended a more than six-week wait from the players association for a counter to their last offer.

Jim Schwartz resigns as Browns’ defensive coordinator after being passed over for head coach

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jim Schwartz has resigned as the Cleveland Browns’ defensive coordinator after three seasons. The team announced Friday that he handed in his letter of resignation on Thursday. Schwartz led one of the league’s top defenses but was upset about being passed over for the head coach job. The Browns hired Todd Monken as head coach on January 29. Monken said Tuesday that he had spoken with Schwartz but didn’t have an update on his return. Schwartz was under contract for one more season. Cleveland led the league in total defense in 2023 and ranked fourth this season. Myles Garrett had 23 sacks, breaking the NFL single-season record.