Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

February 6, 2026 GNCadm1n Entertainment Comments Off on Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

ABC, Disney+
The Muppet ShowSabrina Carpenter and Seth Rogen join the Muppets gang for a special event show. 

Netflix
The Lincoln Lawyer: Mickey must prove his innocence in season 4 of the popular show. 

NBC
2026 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony: Watch the start of the Milan Cortina 2026 Winter Games.

Super Bowl LX: The Patriots and the Seahawks will compete against each other in the biggest football game of the year. 

Peacock
The ‘Burbs: The ’80s movie is remade in this comedy series starring Keke Palmer

Movie theaters
The MomentCharli XCX stars in this mockumentary about what went on behind the scenes of her Brat tour. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!