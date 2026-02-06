A thank you would’ve been nice: Rescued hikers skip out on hotel bill

A pair of saved hikers decided to thank their rescuers by sticking them with a hotel bill.

The Wasdale Mountain Rescue Team in England reports that it responded to two hikers who’d gotten lost on the Scafell Pike mountain in harsh conditions. The team was able to safely retrieve the hikers, who were then offered a reduced rate to stay at a local inn.

“Disappointingly, in the morning [the hikers] offered no thanks for the efforts of the hotel, asked for further reductions to the cost, pushed hard for a breakfast and asked if they could arrange transport to get them out of the valley,” the rescue team writes in a Facebook post.

When the hotel wasn’t able to accommodate those extra requests, the hikers went on their way without paying, leaving only phone numbers that didn’t work.

“The hotel has already agreed to cover the loss,” the post reads. “However, as we had promised to cover any loss if the walkers failed pay, we do still feel obliged to reimburse the hotel from our own funds in order that similar hospitality can be requested in the future under similar circumstances.”

After asking for some crowdfunding assistance, the rescue team says they’ve received donations for much more than required.

“We are bowled over by the generosity of your support,” the post reads.