Virginia deputies hop to wrangle loose kangaroo

West Virginia may be almost heaven, but if you were passing through Nelson County recently, you might think that Virginia is almost Australia.

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office reports in a Facebook post that a loose kangaroo was spotted hopping around an intersection and disrupting traffic.

“Having located the animal, the Deputies quickly determined that the Kangaroo was injured, and they were able to guide it off of Route 29 and onto private property along Oak Ridge Road,” the post reads. “The local owner of the Kangaroo was contacted and responded to the area.”

It concludes, “The Kangaroo has been returned to [its] owner, and is expected to make a healthy recovery! We’d like to thank everyone who assisted our Deputies with this very unusual incident!”

While country roads can take you home back to the place you belong, traffic is still no place for a kangaroo.