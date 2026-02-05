Seahawks Super Bowl News

Seattle Seahawks QB Sam Darnold says oblique feels ‘really good’ ahead of Super Bowl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold has played through an oblique injury during each of the Seahawks’ two playoff wins and he doesn’t expect it to affect him in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Ahead of Wednesday’s practice, Darnold said he still feels “really good,” just as he did before the Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams 31-27 in the NFC championship game.

“Definitely the time off has helped a little bit,” Darnold said. “I’m always just going to take it one step at a time, do my rehab and do everything I need to do to make sure it feels great going into practice and going into the game, obviously on Sunday. It feels great.”

After his second straight Pro Bowl season, Darnold has excelled in the playoffs. In two playoff games, Darnold has completed 37 of 53 passes for 470 yards and thrown four touchdown passes with no interceptions.

Coach Mike Macdonald said Darnold has gradually increased how many passes he has thrown in practice after being restricted earlier in the Seahawks’ playoff run. Darnold has been limited in all eight practices since he injured his oblique on Jan. 15.

“Sam’s right on schedule,” Macdonald said after practice. “So we’ve had this plan here over the last X amount of weeks, and it varies every day. And today he had a great day, so we’re right on schedule.”

The ‘Dark Side’ rises. How the Seahawks defense powered Seattle to the Super Bowl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Jarran Reed can’t quite remember if the nickname surfaced during OTA’s or training camp, but the Seattle Seahawks lineman recalls a group chat forming among the defensive leaders in the summer to figure out what the defense should be called.

“We had an identity,” Reed said, “but we had to find a name.”

There were a couple other names thrown around, but “Dark Side” was the clear winner, a nod to Seattle’s dreary fall and winter weather and the deafening crowd noise at Lumen Field.

Those who have sought to stack up this defense against the Earl Thomas and Richard Sherman-led “Legion of Boom” teams from the 2010s have been met with resistance by the Seahawks defenders.

Reserve cornerback Nehemiah Pritchett said the defense didn’t want to be compared to the group that delivered the first championship in team history with a suffocating performance against the Denver Broncos in 2014, but rather for it to be appreciated for its own success. They’ll have the opportunity to help bring a second title to Seattle when they face the New England Patriots on Sunday.

“We kind of wanted our own thing,” Pritchett said. “So, the Dark Side just kind of stuck.”

Fitting for a group that is decidedly more anonymous than the star-laden “Legion of Boom.” This defense is a well-rounded unit devoid of any truly notable stars but also few shortcomings.

During the regular season, no team allowed fewer points per game (17.2), and Seattle finished in the top seven in the league in sacks and interceptions. Despite much of the secondary being injured in the regular season, the Seahawks ended the year 10th in the NFL with the fewest passing yards allowed per game (193.9).

From edge rusher Boye Mafe’s point of view, the unit doesn’t have any true soft spots, a source of pride for him.

“It’s very rare that you can say that about your defense, that you can say that about your team that you feel there’s no weak links,” Mafe said. “So, as you have that opportunity, it’s one of those things where you just have to seize the moment.”

There are myriad reasons Seattle’s defense has been so stingy. For one, head coach Mike Macdonald has been the Seahawks’ primary defensive play-caller, and he brought with him an aggressive scheme that worked well when he was defensive coordinator for both the Michigan Wolverines and the Baltimore Ravens.

The Seahawks frequently deploy five or more defensive backs, which allows a defensive front featuring Leonard Williams and Byron Murphy II, a duo that tied for the team lead in sacks (7), to go to work.

Versatile safety Nick Emmanwori, who broke up three passes in the NFC championship game and had 11 pass breakups during the regular season, has looked like anything but a 21-year-old in his rookie season, too.

“Nick’s done a tremendous job since he walked in the door, shoot, since we brought him in for a visit pre-draft,” Macdonald said. “I think what’s great about Nick is you can see the physical talent, the physical ability. But his eagerness to learn, and the sense of urgency for detail and his hunger to be great really stands out.”

It’s an apt description for the defense as a whole, one which is led by the vocal presence of linebacker Ernest Jones IV. In turn, the Seahawks’ robust defense has brought out the best of Seattle’s offense on a weekly basis during practice.

All year, quarterback Sam Darnold has been impressed by the intelligence of his teammates on the other side of the ball and their ability to anticipate what opposing quarterbacks intend to do. The Seahawks had the fifth-most interceptions (18) in the NFL in the regular season.

“They just do a great job,” Darnold said, “and make it really hard on the offense.”

Safety Coby Bryant knew something special was brewing from the first day of training camp.

Fast forward six months, and not only has the defense earned its nickname, but it has also guided Seattle within one win of securing its second Super Bowl title.

“Obviously, there’s more work to be done,” Bryant said. “We still got a job to finish on Sunday.”

Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori injures an ankle during practice for the Super Bowl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori injured an ankle during Wednesday’s practice at San Jose State University as Seattle prepares to face New England in the Super Bowl. According to a pool report, Emmanwori suffered the injury while defending a pass late in practice and walked off the field on his own. Several players and coaches walked over to Emmanwori to comfort him before he left the field. During the playoffs, Emmanwori has a fumble recovery and four passes defensed, including three in the NFC championship game. Meanwhile, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was a full participant on Wednesday. He has a right shoulder injury.