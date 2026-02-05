Dave & Buster’s proposes new way to find engagement ring

If getting down on one knee is too basic for you, perhaps Dave & Buster’s can help in your proposal plan.

The restaurant and arcade franchise has announced that it’s hiding five 3-carat diamond engagement rings worth $15,000 into its Human Crane game.

For those unfamiliar, the Human Crane is a version of the claw machine game, except instead of using a joystick to direct the claw, you are strapped into a harness and lowered over a pit of prizes that you have the opportunity to grab. On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, select stores will be including an aforementioned engagement ring in said pit.

“Dave & Buster’s has always been about bringing people together for unforgettably fun moments, and date nights are no exception,” says Melissa Powers, vice president of marketing at Dave & Buster’s. “This Valentine’s Day, we’re elevating that experience even further by giving couples a chance to turn date night into a proposal they’ll never forget.”

Just imagine starting your proposal story with, “So have you ever been to Dave & Buster’s?”