2/05 Sports Brief

Vance, in Milan, says the Olympics are ‘one of the few things’ that unite Americans

MILAN (AP) — Vice President JD Vance is in Milan leading President Donald Trump’s delegation to the 2026 Winter Olympics. He told a group of U.S. athletes that the games are “one of the few things that unites the entire country.” Vance, who said the trip is a highlight of his time as vice president, plans to watch the U.S. women’s hockey team take on Czechia in a preliminary game on Thursday. After spending the weekend at the games, Vance plans stops in Armenia and Azerbaijan. It’s a show of support for an agreement the two nations signed at the White House last year aimed at ending decades of conflict between them.

Wizards acquiring Anthony Davis from Mavericks in 8-player trade, AP source says

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the deal says the Washington Wizards are acquiring Anthony Davis in an eight-player trade with the Mavericks that includes draft picks for Dallas. The move is a signal the Mavericks are moving on from the widely criticized trade that sent superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for a package headlined by Davis last year. The Wizards are sending Khris Middleton, AJ Johnson, Malaki Branham and Marvin Bagley III to the Mavericks along with two first-round draft picks and three second-rounders. Washington gets Jaden Hardy, D’Angelo Russell and Dante Exum.

Warriors agree to send Jonathan Kuminga, Buddy Hield to Hawks for Kristaps Porzingis, AP source says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The Golden State Warriors have found their dependable big man by acquiring Kristaps Porzingis from Atlanta and have granted forward Jonathan Kuminga his wish to be traded. The Warriors also agreed to deal guard Buddy Hield to the Hawks, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been approved by the league. Kuminga sat out his fifth straight game in Tuesday’s 113-94 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers because of a bone bruise in his left knee. He had recently fallen out of the Warriors’ rotation.

Annika Malacinski’s emotional fight for women’s inclusion in Nordic combined

MILAN, Italy (AP) — U.S. Nordic combined athlete Annika Malacinski is leading the fight for gender equality at the Winter Olympics after women were excluded from the sport at the upcoming Milan Cortina Games. Despite record female participation levels reaching 47%, Nordic combined remains the only Winter Olympic event closed to women. The International Olympic Committee cites limited global participation and broadcast appeal. Malacinski, a top competitor, continues advocating for inclusion by the 2030 Winter Olympics. Her campaign highlights the long history of women’s Olympic exclusion and ongoing efforts to achieve full gender parity across winter sports, including recent milestones like equal cross-country skiing race distances.

The Olympics arrive with the US a favorite, rekindling fond memories of 1980’s ‘Miracle on Ice’

Members of the gold-medal-winning 1980 U.S. Olympic hockey team get recognized around the towns they now call home. They’re never the ones to bring up beating the Soviet Union in a game now known as the “Miracle on Ice.” But they are always willing to talk about the victory that still resonates beyond sports 46 years later. With the U.S. now among the favorites to win gold, captain Mike Eruzione and his teammates know they will be the subject of beloved remembrances across the country, even if the young men on the ice know more about the achievement from a movie than real life.

Israel’s first ever Olympic bobsled team heads to Milan in bid dubbed ‘Shul runnings’

TEL AVIV (AP) — Israel’s first bobsled team is set to compete in the Milan Cortina Winter Games. The team includes a diverse group of athletes, such as a pole-vaulter, sprinter, and former Olympian in skeleton. AJ Edelman, the team leader, is believed to be the first Orthodox Jew to compete in a Winter Games. Ward Farwaseh may be the first Druze Olympian. It’s an odyssey they liken to the hit Disney classic “Cool Runnings,” or, as they put it “Shul Runnings.” Their participation comes amid international backlash over Israel’s actions in Gaza.

Minions hit Olympic ice: Spanish skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate close to music approval

MILAN (AP) — Spanish skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate says he has received approval for most of the music needed for his Minions-themed Olympic program. He still awaits clearance for Pharrell Williams’ “Freedom.” Sabate said Williams is open to it, but label restrictions are causing delays. Sabate had been practicing his program, believing he had the necessary permissions, but Universal Studios requested more details. Support from fans helped, and he secured rights to two pieces. Copyright issues are new in figure skating, with the ISU working on solutions. Other skaters, like Loena Hendrickx, have faced similar challenges.

LA Kings acquire high-scoring Artemi Panarin in a trade with the New York Rangers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings have acquired Artemi Panarin in a trade with the New York Rangers. The Kings are sending a conditional third-round pick and prospect Liam Greentree to the Rangers for the 34-year-old winger. The Rangers retain half of Panarin’s $11.6 million salary cap hit. The move takes the best player available off the market more than a month before the March 6 trade deadline. Panarin led the Rangers in scoring every season since signing with them as a free agent in 2019.