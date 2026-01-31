Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here’s a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Bridgerton: The first part of season 4 of the romance series focuses on the second-eldest Bridgerton son, Benedict. 

Disney+
Wonder Man: Check out the latest series from Marvel Television about an actor who becomes a superhero. 

Apple TV
Shrinking: The third season of the comedy series starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford makes its premiere. 

Prime Video
The Wrecking CrewJason Momoa and Dave Bautista are estranged half-brothers in the action-comedy film. 

Paramount+
School Spirits: The third season of the series about teenagers in the afterlife debuts. 

Movie theaters
Send HelpSam Raimi directs Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien in the survival thriller film. 

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!