MERKLEY STARTS FEBRUARY WITH THREE MORE IN-PERSON TOWN HALL CONVERSATIONS

Senator holding three in-person conversations in Hood River, Wasco, and Clackamas Counties on February 6, 2026

Washington, D.C. — Oregon’s U.S. Senator Jeff Merkley announced today he will continue his town halls with in-person community conversations in Hood River, Wasco and Clackamas Counties on Friday, February 6, 2026.

“Every conversation helps lay out the current interests and needs of Oregonians so my team and I can work on their behalf. I look forward to this opportunity every year to visit and listen to communities across the state,” Merkley said.

Since taking office in 2009, Senator Merkley has kept his promise to hold an open town hall for each of Oregon’s 36 counties every year. The completion of these scheduled town halls will mark 20 for 2026, and 633 since Senator Merkley was first elected in 2009.

His upcoming town hall conversations are as follows, with additional details to be sent to local media ahead of each event:

Friday, February 6

Hood River County Town Hall

Time: 11:00 am PT

Location: Mt Hood Town Hall

6575 Hwy 35, Mt. Hood, OR 97041

Wasco County Town Hall

Time: 2:00 pm PT

Location: Mid-Columbia Senior Center

1112 W 9th Street, The Dalles, OR 97058

Clackamas County Town Hall

Time: 6:00 pm PT

Location: Clackamas High School

14486 SE 122nd Ave, Clackamas, OR 97015