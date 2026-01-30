Turn that frown upside down: Accidental sad stuffed animal becomes unexpected hit

Well, we know why this particular horse has a long face.

China Daily reports that a stuffed animal horse manufactured in China has gone viral for its accidentally sad expression.

The toy, which was planned for the Chinese zodiac calendar’s Year of the Horse, was supposed to feature a smile on its plush face. However, due to a production error, the smile was accidentally stitched upside down, producing a fleet of frowning horses.

“It was simply a worker’s mistake — the mouth was sewn upside down,” the toy factory’s owner says.

Unexpectedly, the sad horse became a viral sensation, with buyers relating to its uncertain visage. Soon, the factory turned from correcting the error to now producing more horses with purposeful frowns.

It’s safe to say that this factory’s frown has turned upside down.