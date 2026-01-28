The 2026 economy is even impacting Valentine’s Day candy

Get ready for a budget-friendly Feb. 14.

Sweethearts, the heart-shaped, chalky Valentine’s candy most of us remember from childhood, have some new sayings tailor-made for 2026, according to People.

The candymaker found that three-quarters of us are looking for more affordable Valentine’s Day options, and 80% of us admit money is impacting our plans.

Thus, Sweethearts’ “Love in This Economy” sayings: “Split Rent,” “Share Login,” “Car Pool,” “Buy N Bulk” and “Cook for 2,” just to name a few.

Those join perennial favorites like “Cutie Pie,” “Love Bug” and “Marry Me.”