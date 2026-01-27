Who knows when Taylor and Travis are getting married? Apparently, this talk show host

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce haven’t announced their wedding date, but invitations have apparently gone out, according to someone who’s received one: talk show host Graham Norton.

At least, that’s what the host of U.K.’s The Graham Norton Show seemed to imply on Monday’s edition of his podcast Wanging On. His co-host, Maria McErlane, brought up Taylor Swift. Norton said, “Ah, lovely Taylor Swift,” to which McErlane replied, “… who invited you to her wedding!”

“I can say nothing,” said Norton. “That means it’s happening!” gasped McErlane.

“I’ve signed so many NDAs,” Norton replied.

“That is very, very exciting,” McErlane responded. “And I’m very much looking forward to coming with you.”

“Over my husband’s dead body!” Norton joked.

When Taylor appeared on The Graham Norton Show in October, he asked her if the wedding was taking place in 2026. “Oh, you’ll know,” Taylor said.

“So you’re going big?” Norton asked, assuming that she meant that the wedding would be a huge spectacle. Taylor then corrected him: “I was just meaning, I was going to invite you to it.”