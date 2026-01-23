Sandwiched in a middle seat on the plane? Subway wants to help

Southwest Airlines officially ends its open-seating policy on Tuesday, and Subway may be trolling the company just a little bit.

The sandwich chain is giving passengers who end up in the dreaded middle seat a chance at a $20 gift card.

All you have to do is submit a picture of yourself in your awful middle seat to SubwayMiddleSeat.com. You can check out all the rules and regulations there, too.

You’ll need to be fairly fast about it, though, since the offer’s only good for the first 737 passengers to claim the reward.