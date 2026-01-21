Hop in: Rabbit keeps trying to jump into people’s cars

You would think an animal known for its hopping ability wouldn’t need any help with transportation, but this rabbit keeps looking for an extra set of wheels.

According to the Denver Gazette, a rabbit was repeatedly spotted around Colorado’s Copper Mountain ski resort reportedly trying to jump into people’s cars.

Summit County Animal Control responded to the reports, and, through photographs taken by employees, determined that the rabbit is wild, not domesticated.

Silly rabbit, cars are for people!